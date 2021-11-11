Knowing the sacrifices of World War II and Korean War veterans, each year The Fountains at Hosanna Senior Living raises funds to send veterans to Washington, D.C. The trips are donor funded. The veterans travel to the National Mall to see the memorials with the 501c3 nonprofit Honor Fight Twin Cities.
“Over the past seven years, The Fountains at Hosanna has raised over $53,000 to send 107 Veterans to Washington, D.C.,” said Beverly Kossack, Fountains sales and outreach director. “We are honored to support Honor Flight Twin Cities each and every year with our fundraising efforts. To be able to fund veterans’ trips, show our gratitude, and give them the opportunity to be honored is our privilege. Our goal is to raise $5,000 this year to fund 10 veterans for future Honor Flight trips.”
“My Dad was able to go on the trip in 2018 and it was so touching to see him appreciated in the way that veterans should be appreciated,” said Keith Witte, son of participant Harley Witte. “The Fountains, bands, government officials – so many made the Honor Flight trip special for my dad.”
“We want to encourage people to give to this year’s Fountain’s fundraiser so more vets can go,” said RomaLee, Harley’s widow.
“So, if donors meet the $5,000 goal,” Witte said. “Our family, in honor of my dad, Harley, will match the $5,000 goal — so instead of 10 veterans, 20 veterans will get the opportunity to be celebrated in Washington.”
“We are overwhelmed with gratitude by the Witte Family’s offer,” said Julie Walton, The Fountains at Hosanna’s executive director. “And, now we have our work cut out for us to raise the $5,000 and gain the matching donation. Every donation matters. We hope to reach $5,000 by Nov. 15. With many kind donations, we can remind each veteran who takes an Honor Flight in 2022, how grateful we are for their service to our country.”
The fundraiser for Honor Flight Twin Cities ends Nov. 15.
Donations can be made at honorflighttwincities.org or by sending a donation to: Honor Flight Twin Cities, c/o The Fountains at Hosanna Senior Living, 9850 163rd St. W., Lakeville, MN 55044.
Donors will receive a thank you letter and magnet.
Since inception, in May 2005, 223,000-plus veterans and 162,000-plus guardians from across the United States have been safely transported as guests of Honor Flight.
Honor Flight Twin Cities is in a partnership with the National Honor Flight Organization. The 23rd Honor Flight sponsored by HFTC for Minnesota and western Wisconsin for World War II and Korean veterans is temporarily on hold. WWII and Korean Veterans living within a 70-mile radius of the Minneapolis/St Paul Airport may complete an application for Honor Flight. The veterans and guardians on these one-day excursions will leave and return to the Minneapolis/St. Paul Airport. A homecoming party will be waiting for them when they return.
Funds pay for the charter aircraft, tour bus service, hats, T-shirts, Honor Flight pins, meals, a biography book, video and photos of the veterans and guardians on the flight. All are provided free of charge to WW II and Korean veterans.
“They have paid enough for their services to America,” Honor Flight says.
Honor Flight Twin Cities can be reached at 651-481-8835.
The Fountains at Hosanna Senior Living provides independent living, assisted living and memory care programs. Ebenezer, the oldest and largest Minnesota senior care provider, manages The Fountains at Hosanna.
More is at TheFountainsAtHosanna.com or EbenezerCares.org.
