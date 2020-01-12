If you are on your way to better health in 2020, you can add indoor walking or jogging to your fitness regime.
Farmington school buildings are open and free to the general public for winter walking.
Open walking hours:
The indoor, elevated running/walking track is open at Farmington High School from 3:05 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The indoor track is not available on game nights when admission is charged to enter the gym.
Robert Boeckman Middle School hours are early from 6 to 7 a.m. and 3:15 to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Akin Road Elementary hours are 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. Monday through Friday.
Farmington Elementary hours are 7 to 8 a.m and 4 to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Meadowview Elementary hours are 7 to 8 a.m and 4 to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday.
North Trail Elementary hours are 6:30 to 7:30 a.m. and 4:30 to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Levi Dodge Middle School hours run 3 to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.
For weather and program closures, call the Farmington Community Education information and weather announcement line at (651) 460-3299.
