w bite of bv.jpg

More than 400 people attended the March 5 Bite of Burnsville at the Ames Center.

 Photo submitted

More than 400 people attended the March 5 Bite of Burnsville at the Ames Center.

For 29 years, this annual event has continued to evolve, and organizers with the Burnsville Chamber of Commerce said they couldn’t do it without volunteers, board members, sponsors and, especially, the fantastic restaurants and food vendors.

The award-winning restaurants and chefs were:

People’s Choice Award – Lunds & Byerlys took the prize for Best Sweet Dish with a selection of white and chocolate cakes. For Best Savory Dish, it was Mediterranean Cruise for the win with gyro tacos and a shrimp orzo salad.

Chef’s Choice Award – Last year’s Chef’s Choice Award winner, chef Olivier Lagier from Morgan’s Farm to Table, voted on taste, appearance, creativity, and crowd appeal. He chose the chocolate cheesecake by pastry chef Sarah Koeppen of Vivo Kitchen.

Judges’ Choice Award – Guest judges District 191 School Board Director Abigail Alt, Burnsville City Council Member Dan Gustafson and Dakota County Commissioner Liz Workman sampled all of the offerings then tallied their votes. Vivo Kitchen won for its chocolate cheesecake earning its second Best Sweet Dish title, and Chianti Grill for its braised pork belly with smoked chickpea coleslaw receiving the honor of Best Savory Dish.

Tags

Load comments