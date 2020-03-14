More than 400 people attended the March 5 Bite of Burnsville at the Ames Center.
For 29 years, this annual event has continued to evolve, and organizers with the Burnsville Chamber of Commerce said they couldn’t do it without volunteers, board members, sponsors and, especially, the fantastic restaurants and food vendors.
The award-winning restaurants and chefs were:
People’s Choice Award – Lunds & Byerlys took the prize for Best Sweet Dish with a selection of white and chocolate cakes. For Best Savory Dish, it was Mediterranean Cruise for the win with gyro tacos and a shrimp orzo salad.
Chef’s Choice Award – Last year’s Chef’s Choice Award winner, chef Olivier Lagier from Morgan’s Farm to Table, voted on taste, appearance, creativity, and crowd appeal. He chose the chocolate cheesecake by pastry chef Sarah Koeppen of Vivo Kitchen.
Judges’ Choice Award – Guest judges District 191 School Board Director Abigail Alt, Burnsville City Council Member Dan Gustafson and Dakota County Commissioner Liz Workman sampled all of the offerings then tallied their votes. Vivo Kitchen won for its chocolate cheesecake earning its second Best Sweet Dish title, and Chianti Grill for its braised pork belly with smoked chickpea coleslaw receiving the honor of Best Savory Dish.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.