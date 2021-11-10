The stage is set for Falcon Ridge Middle School and drama is back in full swing.
The school is bringing “Willy Wonka Jr.” to the stage.
The school says Roald Dahl’s “Willy Wonka Jr.” is a scrumptious musical guaranteed to delight everyone’s sweet tooth. In the play, the enigmatic candy manufacturer Willy Wonka has staged a contest by hiding golden tickets in five of his scrumptious candy bars. Those who find the tickets win a free tour of the Wonka factory, as well as a lifetime supply of candy.
Four of the five winning children are insufferable brats, but the fifth is a likeable young lad named Charlie Bucket, who takes the tour in the company of his equally amiable grandfather. Following Mr. Wonka’s rules proves to be difficult, however, and it appears there is much more at stake than the ultimate prize of a lifetime supply of chocolate.
The production includes tunes like “The Candy Man” and “Think Positive,” plus an array of colorful and spunky characters. The production involves 50 students under the direction of Michael and Julianne Skaar with Shannon Schremp. Performances are Nov. 12-13. Evening shows are at 7 p.m. both nights, plus a 2 p.m. matinée Saturday at Falcon Ridge Middle School, 12900 Johnny Cake Ridge Road, Apple Valley. Reserved seat tickets are $5 for adults and $3 for students, and can be purchased online at www.district196.org/FRMS.
