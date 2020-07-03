To the editor:
I’ve known Fern Smith, a candidate in House District 51B, for over 10 years. I know her to be a caring person who works to ensure inclusiveness and importance in many settings through volunteerism. She has integrity in all things and is willing to follow through to break barriers in all areas.
I have seen her work through difficulties of life that have proven to me her dogged determination to fight for health and welfare, which I have witnessed in her own health, as I know she will for others. Fern will work to find a way to make health care more affordable without diminishing the quality of care or giving too much control to the government. In fact, Fern will not only fight for health and welfare concerns but will sincerely work to fight against abortion.
She wants all children to have access to quality education and she believes that giving parents more options and the use of vouchers will help to accomplish that. She is also concerned about making the commute for children to and from school safer. She wants to protect all people in our community to have a safe place to live work and grow.
Fern is a dependable and hard-working woman of faith, capable of leadership, who is respected by all who know her. As I shared before, knowing Fern personally as well as sharing together in some church ministries, I am confident her goal is to fight for this community with integrity and sincerity. We need more people like that in our government!
Donna Peiffer
Eagan
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.