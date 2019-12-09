All too often we find ourselves placed in front of one another, having conversations where there is clear disagreement. Instead of exploring why that difference in viewpoint exists, we let these conversations get away from us, becoming hostile and unproductive. What happened to our natural curiosity for the thought process of others and our desire to have gratitude for differing outlooks?
Now, I am not just talking about politics (although heavy emphasis is placed in this category) but this also pertains to Christianity and faith, art, historical interpretation, parenting styles, veganism, and so much more. It is a slippery slope to surround yourself solely with people who almost always reach the same conclusions as you, and who strictly share your same world view. You learn absolutely nothing by placing yourself in an echo chamber of beliefs.
My time at the University of Minnesota has taught me that feeling uncomfortable is healthy and has only made me a stronger and more empathetic individual. While I may not agree with (most) of my professors or my peers’ views on subjects such as political tolerance, free/hate speech, and building renaming, I have learned why they have arrived at their set of conclusions. I have respected that their thought processes and world views, although highly different than mine, are still valid and deserve respect and appreciation.
We somehow have this belief that if another individual thinks differently or has a different opinion on a particular subject, that they are wrong. No exceptions. However, this terribly narrow-minded approach is rooted in the utmost intolerance that only breeds group-think and hostility toward different thinkers than our perceived group.
With this comes a couple interpretations of what disagreement looks like, and I do agree that it can take many forms. It is critical to understand the difference between discussions and arguments. Both are healthy and extremely beneficial to all parties involved when done properly. The key contrasting aspect between a discussion and an argument is that when engaging in an argument, one is trying to convince the other that their viewpoint is the correct one. While in a discussion, one may hold their own viewpoint, but they still engage in an equal conversation where the goal is not to change the mind of the other but rather to delve into variations of thought with a mission and goal of cultivating a better understanding. A discussion involves the exchange of ideas, while an argument places one’s ideas above another with little give and take or common ground.
I say all of this to remind us of the importance of framing disagreements into the “discussion” box, not the “argument” box. Change your approach to disagreement from convincing to understanding. This is no easy task, but the best way to begin is to get uncomfortable. Just as I am in most of my courses in college, do not fear discomfort. Reach out to and engage with new and different people, challenge yourself to be curious and explore what you think may be a difference in thought between you and the other party. Don’t shy away from disagreement, embrace it.
I am surrounded by amazing people who don’t always think the same way I do. Instead of internalizing where we disagree and thus further entrenching ourselves in our own viewpoints, we explore the variance and engage in thoughtful and compassionate conversation. At the end of the day, we are better friends because of it because we understand how differently we think, and we celebrate it.
Apple Valley resident Megan Olson is a student University of Minnesota Twin Cities majoring in political science and history. Columns reflect the opinion of the author.
