To the editor:
I followed the special session of the Legislature last week and I don’t understand why Sen. Matt Little, DFL-Lakeville, voted against Republican police accountability bills banning chokeholds, creating a duty to intervene if police witness excessive use of force, mandatory reporting of excessive use of force to superior officers, making the sanctity of life a top priority during arrests and additional training funds for mental health, cultural awareness and implicit bias.
I read that Little opposed the bills because “not a single one of those bills was authored or co-authored by a senator of color.” Really? He wouldn’t vote for the police accountability bills because the wrong people authored them. This is what is wrong with politics and apparently what’s wrong with Matt Little. More concerned about who gets credit than about actually making things better. I would expect our politicians to govern by the Ronald Reagan quote “There is no limit to the amount of good you can do if you don’t care who gets the credit.”
Randy Pronschinske
Lakeville
