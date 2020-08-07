To the editor:
One might think that Democrats, seemingly confident of victory at the polls, would be content with all the already-known means of cheating at elections, including voter impersonation, voting by illegal immigrants, felons, fictional persons, and double voters, but not so. Our highly partisan secretary of state now wants to either arbitrarily change or ignore election law, or to do so by not defending current law against lawsuits from Leftist groups. Together, those changes would include:
- Total “mail-out” elections, sending a ballot to every registered voter, including those who have moved, or died, or have been “challenged” for some reason. Such errors in the voter rolls are around 10%, while elections are often decided by 1% or 2%. Add to that the roughly 30% of truly eligible Minnesota voters that do not vote in any given election, and you have to ask, where do all of those ballots go and who votes with them? This is not absentee “mail-in” voting.
- Staffing absentee ballot boards with government-paid clerks to determine which absentee ballots are to be counted, rather than citizen judges of balanced political affiliation as required by law.
- Contrary to law, eliminating the absentee ballot witness requirement.
- Eliminating the legal requirement for balanced party representation at the polling place.
- Allowing tens of thousands of challenged voters to vote absentee, without the legally-required challenge, and
- Unlimited “ballot harvesting” and “assistance” with voting.
Any one of these are sufficient reason to question whether Democrats intend to steal the upcoming election, by any means. Together, there can be no doubt.
Jerry Ewing
Apple Valley
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.