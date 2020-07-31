To the editor:
How long must we all wait? Those of us who anxiously witnessed the recent lawless and wanton destruction of private and public property await our officials’ condemnation of these acts and their apologies for such dereliction of duty. Just how is it possible that their tacit approval to de-fund the police is OK and not strongly condemned by all those who represent us? It is long past time for explanations from my U.S. Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith and our 2nd District Rep. Angie Craig, as well as my local state representative and senator to explain why they are silent and never issued statements demanding an end to the violence. Can there ever be an excuse for such a dereliction of duty and malfeasance of office to be totally silent when good leadership was so sorely needed? Furthermore, just where were you all at this reign of terror when our governor and the mayor of Minneapolis refused to act immediately and decisively? It is hardly sufficient that our former Congressman Jason Lewis to condemn such failures!
Now the whole state awaits answers from these elected officials!
Richard Iffert
Eagan
