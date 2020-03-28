To the editor:
What should we do? Currently, the best vaccine is to stay home, and if not possible, to maintain distance between people, cover cough, respect touch. I would say that, if your heart and means permits, to give the coffee shop you would visit weekly money equal to what you may have spent, to give to the violin teacher the weekly money you may have paid, to give the service provider what you normally may have given. The people, whose livelihood is affected by the stay at home vaccine, need pay. We should support our elected officials, employed by us, as we maintain our obligation to all people. When someone is sick, injured, or needy do not deny compassion, be compassion.
Tom Grendzinski
Burnsville
