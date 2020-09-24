To the editor:
After living in California, North Carolina, and outside Washington D.C., my husband and I moved to Lakeville a year ago deciding it was the best place to raise our family. I was raised in Lakeville and met Zach Duckworth at McGuire Middle School. I was in his wedding to his high school sweetheart, Carly and see his kids regularly.
I was approached to consider writing a letter to the editor about Zach’s involvement on the School Board, but at that time I felt I did not know Zach as a professional. I appreciated the real estate business that he and his wife had created and was in awe of the community outreach that they led through their company, but I wasn’t the person to write on his behalf.
Fast forward to today: I have done research on the person I have known since middle school, and asked questions, separating my fondness for “Zach-the-friend” from my analysis of “Zach-the-state-Senate-candidate.” I strongly support Zach Duckworth as our District 58 senator. I watched him in the Lakeville Chamber of Commerce Candidate Forum and was amazed at the level-headed devotion to service that he exuded. I’ve also learned things that he doesn’t actively promote, but that voters need to know. Zach assisted Minneapolis during the riots in two capacities: first as a volunteer firefighter from the Lakeville Fire Department, and second with service in the Minnesota National Guard. Zach is a decorated veteran of the U.S. Army; he deployed to Kuwait in 2011 and was awarded a Bronze Star. His business is melded with his desire to serve his community.
In this era of breathless hyperpartisanship, I encourage my fellow District 58 residents to research Zach and his positions. Ask Zach questions, re-watch the Chamber’s forum, and check out his company’s website. You will find a person devoted to the Lakeville community, our surrounding area, and our country that puts words into action.
So ask, “what’s a Duckworth?” I hope you will find like I have … he’s worth more than a little. He’s worth your vote.
Marlow Phillips
Lakeville
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.