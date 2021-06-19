Westview Elementary School social worker Patsy Ryan has retired after working in the Westview community in Apple Valley for 20 years. “Patsy knew every single child at Westview and they knew her. We wanted to do something special for her, so we planned a school wide flash mob on the last day of school (June 8). The kids learned the dance in their classrooms, as well as in their music class. The most surprising thing was they all kept it a secret from her,” said Lisa Kissell, Westview Elementary building secretary. “Principal Tami Staloch-Schultz brought Patsy, and another retiree, Shari Lyrek up on the roof with the guise of starting our annual fun run. The music started, the kids all crouched down and jumped up to start the dance. Patsy spent every day hosting small groups teaching kindness, anti-bullying messages and other attributes to make our kids Bulldog strong! Not to mention she began the Thanksgiving Gobble Gobble Give tradition, in which our Westview community donated goods to others in our community who needed it more. If a family needed help, they would turn to Patsy first, and she was always there for them. She will be missed.”
