Westview Elementary School staff had a driving parade in Apple Valley neighborhoods around the school March 27 to allow students and families to see their teachers from a safe distance.
Westview building secretary Lisa Kissell said she created the parade through the bus route and adding places where walkers live. The route was sent out to parents and posted on social media so families could find a spot to watch for the caravan.
Signs of encouragement for the Westview students were held up by students or put up on homes as the cars passed by in the neighborhoods.
“We really needed it. It was the best part of the last few weeks for sure,” Kissell said.
