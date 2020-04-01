av westview parade dziuk web.jpg

Students line up along the parade route to see Westview Elementary teachers pass their homes in cars.

 Photo submitted

Westview Elementary School staff had a driving parade in Apple Valley neighborhoods around the school March 27 to allow students and families to see their teachers from a safe distance.

av westview parade1 web.jpg

Fifth-graders Ava Ruiz Reddell and Paige Stensaas hold handmade signs and balloons to show their love for their Westview Elementary teachers.
av westview parade2 web.jpg

Kindergartner Caroline Grier and her sister Ophelia, future Bulldog remind the Westview teachers that they are the best on a bright sunny day.

Westview building secretary Lisa Kissell said she created the parade through the bus route and adding places where walkers live. The route was sent out to parents and posted on social media so families could find a spot to watch for the caravan.

av westview parade3 web.jpg

Joshua Hershberger (kindergarten) thanks his teachers for their work and the parade.
av westview parade4 web.jpg

Lorinda Miller, Westview’s kitchen manager, went all out decorating her car to show her Bulldog spirit and students loved it.

Signs of encouragement for the Westview students were held up by students or put up on homes as the cars passed by in the neighborhoods.

av westview parade5 web.jpg

Third-grader Nolan Kothe and kindergartner Norah Kothe decorated their garage with “Bulldog Strong,” a school motto and healthy reminder of personal growth.

“We really needed it. It was the best part of the last few weeks for sure,” Kissell said.

