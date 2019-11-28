The Westview Elementary Student Council had its annual Gobble Gobble Give food drive and spirit week Nov. 18-22 in Apple Valley.

Each day the school had a different dress up spirit day and asked for a category of food items. Staff and students had fun participating, said Student Council adviser Molly Andersen. “We collected 4,163 items of food crushing our goal of 1,500,” she said.

