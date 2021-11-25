The Westview Elementary Student Council in Apple Valley conducted its annual Gobble Gobble Give Food Drive Nov. 15-19. This year the council collected a record-breaking 4,241 items of food and $2,160 in cash and coins. Each day was a spirit day theme for students to dress up and bring in items of food. Monday was Lumberjack Day with breakfast foods while other spirit days were Decade Day, Dress Your Best Day, Sports/Athletic Day and Superstar Day. Student Council members were also involved their local community by dropping off decorated grocery bags to their neighbors. Many neighbors filled the bags and dropped them back off at Westview. All the donated food stayed in the Apple Valley community. The Student Council has 39 students in third through fifth grades who are involved, said Molly Andersen one of the council’s advisers. Kirsten Overson is the other council adviser.
