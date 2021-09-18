Beginning Monday, Sept. 27, the West Service Road from Eagandale Boulevard to Center Court will be closed for approximately four weeks (weather permitting).

The closure is necessary so an underground stormwater chamber system can be installed under the road, which aims to improve stormwater quality in the area.

A detour route will be used throughout the duration of the closure.

Contact the city’s contractor (Steve Brown from Meyer Contracting at 763- 354-8719) or the city inspectors (Tom Strid at 651-295-1256 or Lane Wegener at 651-485-8965) with any questions or concerns.

Load comments