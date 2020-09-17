lv lvs staff.jpg

On Sept. 11, all Lakeville South High School staff gathered to express a unity of spirit prior to the start of the new school year. The staff said they were very excited for the start of the school year and to welcome their students back. The first day of school was Monday. District 194 is starting the year with a hybrid model with students separated into two cohorts attending in-person classes for two days a week and having three days of distance learning. The model reduces class sizes by 50 percent allowing for increased social distancing in an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Tags

Load comments