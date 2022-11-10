Essler reelected; two council seats will be vacant
The city of Rosemount will have a new mayor for the first time since 2002 after City Council Member Jeff Weisensel was elected to the office.
The city of Rosemount will have a new mayor for the first time since 2002 after City Council Member Jeff Weisensel was elected to the office.
Weisensel received 6,559 votes or 62.89% to Jason Moore’s 3,761 votes or 36.06%.
For City Council, Paul Essler was the only candidate actively campaigning for one of two seats available. Essler, an incumbent, received 7,437 votes or 54.81%.
Former Council Member Tammy Block resigned in September, but had previously filed for reelection, so her name still appeared on the ballot. She received enough votes to win election (5,872 or 43.28%), but she dropped from the race at the time of her resignation.
It was possible that a write-in candidate could have been elected if the person received more votes than Block. Only 260 write-in votes were cast.
The position will be vacant and will be filled by special election at a later date, according to city ordinance. The council could opt to make a temporary appointment until an election could be held.
The council will also have to determine how to fill Weisensel’s seat when it is vacated at the beginning of 2023.
The City Council has five positions – a mayor and four at-large council members.
For Weisensel, his election of mayor is the culmination of longtime service to the city of Rosemount.
He has been on the City Council since 2009 and served on the Planning Commission from 1997-2004. He’s also served on a variety of city commissions, task force groups and committees.
Weisensel said his priorities are getting the “best bang for our tax bucks” for city services, facilities, and staff; having the city be welcoming and inviting to businesses; providing amenities, gathering events, and volunteer opportunities for everyone to feel connected and engaged; and managing long-term growth and development.
Tad Johnson can be reached at tad.johnson@apgecm.com.
Tad Johnson is a managing editor of Sun Thisweek and the Dakota County Tribune
Tad Johnson is a managing editor of Sun Thisweek and the Dakota County Tribune
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today!
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.