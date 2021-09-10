Lakeville South has become known as a team that can put up big offensive numbers, but the Cougars also have shown they’re right at home in a grind-it-out style of game.
The Cougars’ defense held Lakeville North at bay and the offense controlled the ball for long stretches of time in a 12-0 victory Friday night at Lakeville North. It’s the third consecutive victory for Lakeville South over its crosstown rival.
The game drew a full house to Lakeville North’s Panther Stadium – something that was missing last year when COVID-19 restrictions limited the number of people that could attend games.
Lakeville South (2-0) held the ball for 19 plays on its first drive but came away scoreless after turning it over on downs inside the North 10-yard line. The Cougars cashed in on their second drive, with quarterback Camden Dean scoring on a 1-yard run with 11 seconds left in the first half.
Ian Segna scored on a 6-yard run in the third quarter, which proved to be more than enough for the South defense, which held Lakeville North (1-1) to less than 150 yards of offense.
Lakeville South, ranked second in Class 6A, plays host to No. 1-ranked Eden Prairie at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17. Eighth-ranked Lakeville North plays at fourth-ranked Rosemount on Sept. 17.
Also on Friday, Eden Prairie remained undefeated with a 37-29 victory at Farmington (1-1). Rosemount (2-0) won 31-19 at Edina. Two fourth-quarter touchdowns gave Burnsville (1-1) a 14-7 victory over Hopkins. Woodbury pulled away in the third quarter to defeat Eastview (0-2) 41-27. Park of Cottage Grove earned its first victory as a Class 6A team, defeating Eagan 44-34.
Check back later for more about Friday’s games.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.