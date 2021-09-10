Lakeville South has become known as a team that can put up big offensive numbers, but the Cougars also have shown they’re right at home in a grind-it-out style of game.

The Cougars’ defense held Lakeville North at bay and the offense controlled the ball for long stretches of time in a 12-0 victory Friday night at Lakeville North. It’s the third consecutive victory for Lakeville South over its crosstown rival.

The game drew a full house to Lakeville North’s Panther Stadium – something that was missing last year when COVID-19 restrictions limited the number of people that could attend games.

Lakeville South (2-0) held the ball for 19 plays on its first drive but came away scoreless after turning it over on downs inside the North 10-yard line. The Cougars cashed in on their second drive, with quarterback Camden Dean scoring on a 1-yard run with 11 seconds left in the first half.

Ian Segna scored on a 6-yard run in the third quarter, which proved to be more than enough for the South defense, which held Lakeville North (1-1) to less than 150 yards of offense.

Lakeville South, ranked second in Class 6A, plays host to No. 1-ranked Eden Prairie at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17. Eighth-ranked Lakeville North plays at fourth-ranked Rosemount on Sept. 17.

Also on Friday, Eden Prairie remained undefeated with a 37-29 victory at Farmington (1-1). Rosemount (2-0) won 31-19 at Edina. Two fourth-quarter touchdowns gave Burnsville (1-1) a 14-7 victory over Hopkins. Woodbury pulled away in the third quarter to defeat Eastview (0-2) 41-27. Park of Cottage Grove earned its first victory as a Class 6A team, defeating Eagan 44-34.

