Wednesday Night Bingo in Rosemount Sep 5, 2021

The Rosemount VFW Post 9433 at 2625 120th St. W. has restarted its Wednesday Night Bingo events. They are a 7 p.m. at the Post. For more information, call 651-432-9938.
