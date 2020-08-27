To the editor:
These are unprecedented times. We have heard these words many times since March. Our communities have changed. Our jobs and our families have had to adapt more than anyone ever thought possible. Arguably nothing has changed more than our schools. Say what you will about how “distance learning” went in the spring but our teachers and administrators, in many cases, had to literally throw together a curriculum and make it available and understandable to a wide range of student learners. This was no small undertaking and I feel like it was as successful as it could possibly be under the circumstances.
Farmington has been doing Flexible Learning Days for years with some success so they had the basic infrastructure in place. Many districts do not and had to quickly put it all together with very limited resources.
Now that schools are coming back into session, educators are taking lessons that were learned in the spring and attempting to create a useful, fair, engaging, and safe educational environment in which to teach. It will not be easy and not everyone will be happy with the situation, but it is important to come together as a community and treat educators with the respect and grace that they deserve. Their jobs are harder than ever before.
It is impossible to please everyone but I am confident, at least in the Farmington district, that the staff has the needs of our kids first and foremost in their planning. They will do their absolute best to fight through this and do what they love: teach. It will be hard. There will be mistakes. Educators are learning too and this is not a situation they signed up when starting a career as school teachers.
Partner with your kids’ schools. Communicate with your childrens’ teachers and administrators. If things are not going well, let them know and give them a chance to come up with a plan that meets the needs of your child. In the end, we will all get through this and we will be stronger for it.
Bill Poore
Farmington
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.