To the editor:
“We the People” was the message of the opening night of the Democratic National Convention.
Speaker after speaker from main street USA to all wings of the Democratic and even the Republican Party spoke of the urgency of this election, and the need for the leadership of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. We must elect Joe Biden for president to unite against hatred and bigotry, build an economy that works for all, and once again use science and sound data to make informed decisions that affect our safety and security as a nation.
Here in Minnesota, we too are at a turning point. We must send Jon Olson, a proven leader, to the Senate in District 20. Jon will move Minnesota forward on clean energy, funding for public education, providing affordable, comprehensive health care, and so much more! Jon’s experience as a Naval intelligence officer, college educator, and his ability to listen, take in multiple perspectives on an issue and make sound decisions make him the perfect choice for the challenges we face.
We also have two phenomenal Minnesota House candidates to support! Erina Prom, vice chair of the LeSueur-Henderson School Board will be a strong advocate for public education, comprehensive, affordable health care, bonding for infrastructure projects, and farmers in District 20A. Erina is a gifted listener, moderator, and problem solver who will work for bipartisan solutions. Rep. Todd Lippert in 20B has worked tirelessly for the betterment of all members of his district, and deserves a second term. As a person of faith, Rep. Lippert believes we love God by loving our neighbors. I couldn’t agree more!
I will be working diligently to elect all of these highly qualified, public servants to office. Please check out their websites, donate and volunteer so we can build back Minnesota and our country, stronger than ever!
Veda Kanitz
New Market Township
Chair of Scott 20 DFL, and a national delegate for Joe Biden
