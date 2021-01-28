To the editor:
The first week in February is a noteworthy milestone in American exceptionalism. It marks the point at which U.S. year-to-date gun deaths exceed the average number of gun deaths in peer countries – for the entire year. Among high-income countries, while the U.S. has half the population of the other 22 nations combined, we account for 82 percent of all gun deaths, and 90 percent of women and 91 percent of children killed by guns. (American Journal of Health).
Not everything about U.S. exceptionalism is a good thing.
The gun lobby still has its way with the Minnesota Senate — barely. Their thinking, apparently, is that gun violence victims are the necessary price for the Second Amendment right to bear arms. But there are no rights, including the First Amendment right of free speech, that are unlimited and don’t also require individual responsibility. What kind of society prioritizes the right to own guns without common sense restrictions — like background checks on all gun sales, which enjoys overwhelming public support — over the fundamental right to life of children and domestic partners?
This is what we’ve become. It’s the kind of thing that’s easy to think is someone else’s problem. Until it’s not. And then it’s a permanent, searing hole in your life, an anguish only intensified by the knowledge that it didn’t have to be this way.
There’s an unarguably strong relationship between stronger state gun laws and states with lower rates of gun deaths — in fact, the seven states with the most restrictive laws have one-third the rate of gun deaths of the 22 states with the least restrictive laws.
Let’s take action before it’s too late. Contact your legislator and Senate leaders Paul Gazelka and Warren Limmer to urge: 1) closing the background check loophole, requiring checks on all gun sales; and 2) enacting an Extreme Risk Protection order (“red-flag”) law. These two laws won’t prevent all gun deaths, but states that have them have cut gun deaths almost in half. You might just save a loved one.
Rich Cowles
Eagan
