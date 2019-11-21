To the editor:
On April 15, 2013, I read a letter to Mayor Mike Maguire and Eagan City Council members. On Dec. 18, 2018, I read a portion of that same letter to the very same Eagan City Council:
“During the dark mornings of winter, children cross four-lane, 45-mph Diffley Road at various unmarked locations (such as the vehicle entrances/exits located near Cub Foods, Daniel Drive, Trenton Road, and Eagan Hills Church to name a few). It’s morning, they’re trying to get to school. In the afternoon and dark evenings, the reverse occurs as they return home.
“Over 3,600 students attend Northview Elementary School, Dakota Hills Middle School, or Eagan High School. For many reasons, numerous students living in this area are pedestrians because:
“It is closer for students to walk to school than to their designated bus stop.
“In extreme weather conditions (e.g. wind chill temperatures, heavy rain/snow), students would rather walk to school than wait an unknown amount of time for a delayed school bus.
“Due to parents working or a missed bus, students have no other source of transportation except to walk.
“Before and after school activities require students to be at school earlier or later than their scheduled bus transportation times.
“However, walking is not always easy or safe for them. Every school day, hundreds of drivers are traveling on Diffley Road and throughout the surrounding neighborhoods. During the winter, the students walking to/from school do not have a choice. The road is their sidewalk. Drivers speed and swerve around students as if they are irrelevant objects.”
I ended with “What I just read was taken from a letter to the City Council on April 15, 2013 – more than five years ago. We wouldn’t be here tonight if we felt we were being heard.” (NUFSR Facebook Dec. 18, 2018, “Listening” Session video)
Pedestrian safety advocates who know the truth of past inactions are not fooled by School District 196, City of Eagan, and Dakota County’s recently united façade – an outward appearance that is maintained to conceal a less pleasant or credible reality.
Theresa Eisele
Eagan
