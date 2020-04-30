The Minnesota Water Well Association is supporting a Dakota County ordinance banning the drilling of certain industrial water wells for one year.
The ordinance, which was proposed by Dakota County Board members, would put a one-year moratorium on industrial wells that use 10,000 gallons a day or one million gallons a year.
The moratorium would not impact residential water wells, agriculture irrigation and most industrial well use.
The ordinance also does not impact existing wells or replacing existing wells.
In the last year, there have been attempts by companies to drill and export large amounts of Minnesota’s water out of state, specifically in Dakota County.
“We feel communities deserve time to consider the impact of shipping millions of gallons of water out of state” said MWWA President Rodney Born in a press release. “Our goal as an organization is to support the thousands of private water well owners in Dakota County and the dozens of water well professionals who live and work in the community. This ordinance is a great step in that direction.”
Dakota County commissioners will be holding a telephone public hearing May 5 at 9 a.m. to hear public comment regarding the ordinance. MWWA is encouraging Dakota County water well owners and well drillers to contact their commissioners to support the moratorium.
“Carefully crafted ordinances such as this can benefit everyone. We need to make sure that we are using the proper water resources for the right reasons,” said past MWWA President David Henrich. “This ordinance seems to keep that in mind balancing the value and proper use of Minnesota’s groundwater.
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources informed Lakeville-based Empire Builder Investments in November 2019 that it saw “virtually no scenario” where the DNR would grant a water appropriation permit for its 500 million gallon per year project, as it did “not appear it could meet applicable statutory requirements, including significant restrictions on use of the Mt. Simon aquifer.”
The statement by DNR Commissioner Sarah Strommen came on the heels of the railroad company proposing in October to pump 500 million gallons of water out of the ground in Dakota County each year and shipping it in tanker cars to water-depleted areas of the American Southwest.
Empire Builder Investments Inc., which shares the same address as Progressive Rail in Lakeville, completed a water well construction assessment form on Oct. 2, 2019, with the hopes that the DNR would advance the idea to a formal review. That never happened.
The proposal would have installed two water wells in the railroad right of way north of the city of Randolph that would go about 1,000 feet below the ground to tap into the Mount Simon aquifer.
Dakota County staff said the DNR reported that Empire Builder Investments would work with Oregon-based Water Train (www.watertrain.us).
