The eighth annual Warrior 196 Memorial 5K is moving to a virtual format because of restrictions and guidelines related to COVID-19, according to the event’s website.
Organizers said the race will be held over a seven-day period from Saturday, Sept. 19, to Saturday, Sept. 26, to give participants time to walk or run a 5K.
“Take photos of your family, friends, and/or teammates while participating and upload them to the Warrior 196 Facebook page, or to the Warrior 196 on Twitter and Instagram. We will not be able to post times or award age group champion this year,” the website said.
Participants are asked to register for the event through chronotrack.com and active.com through the race registration page on the Warrior 196 website, warrior196.org or the Anderson Race Management website. Those who register will receive a 5K long-sleeve race shirt and a participant dog tag, the site said.
A swag pick up for the race shirt, dog tag and discount coupons will be at Run ‘N Fun in Burnsville Sept. 15-17.
The Warrior 196 Memorial 5K is held in remembrance of five graduates of Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan high schools who died while serving in the U.S. Armed Forces in Iraq and Afghanistan. They are Capt. Nathaniel Doring, Lance Cpl. Daniel Olsen, Cpl. Benjamin Kopp, 1st Lt. Christopher Goeke and Cpl. Andrew Wilfahrt.
The memorial 5K’s proceeds will benefit scholarships for graduating seniors in the district.
For more information, visit warrior196.org.
