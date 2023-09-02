Community members are invited to register for the 11th annual Warrior 196 Memorial 5K Run/Walk on Saturday, Sept. 9.

The event will begin at 9 a.m. at Eagan High School, 4185 Braddock Trail in Eagan. The race rotates among the four comprehensive high schools in the Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan School District 196.

  

