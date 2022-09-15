Jill Stephenson, mother of Rosemount High School graduate Benjamin Kopp, who died while serving in the U.S. armed forces, gives a commemorative dog tag and a button with Kopp’s photo on it to Walter Duffy, a veteran who walked during the Warrior 196 Memorial 5K in 2019.
Community members are invited to register for the 10th annual Warrior 196 Memorial 5K Run/Walk on Sept. 24.
The event will begin at 9 a.m. at Apple Valley High School. Joel Kiekbusch, one race organizer, said the event rotates between the four comprehensive high schools in the Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan School District 196.
Registration will close on Sept. 23, but participants must register by Sept. 16 to be guaranteed a race shirt. Registrants also receive a dog tag, Kiekbusch said.
A few vendors will also be present on-site the day of the event.
The Warrior 196 Memorial 5K is held in remembrance of five graduates of District 196 high schools who died while serving in the U.S. Armed Forces in Iraq and Afghanistan. They are Capt. Nathaniel Doring, Lance Cpl. Daniel Olsen, Cpl. Benjamin Kopp, 1st Lt. Christopher Goeke and Cpl. Andrew Wilfahrt. Kiekbusch said the event has become important to their families because their loved ones not being forgotten.
“We’re remembering their kids,” he said. “They’ll always be there as long as we can give out scholarships.”
The memorial 5K’s proceeds will benefit scholarships for graduating seniors in the district. Kiekbusch said over the last nine years, over $120,000 has been awarded in scholarships.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.