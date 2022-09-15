all warrior 196_2019 file.jpg

Jill Stephenson, mother of Rosemount High School graduate Benjamin Kopp, who died while serving in the U.S. armed forces, gives a commemorative dog tag and a button with Kopp’s photo on it to Walter Duffy, a veteran who walked during the Warrior 196 Memorial 5K in 2019.

 File photo contributed by Lori Snyder

Community members are invited to register for the 10th annual Warrior 196 Memorial 5K Run/Walk on Sept. 24.

The event will begin at 9 a.m. at Apple Valley High School. Joel Kiekbusch, one race organizer, said the event rotates between the four comprehensive high schools in the Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan School District 196.

Tags

Load comments