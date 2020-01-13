Farmington Community Education wants to build a stronger arts presence in the Farmington area.
The public is invited to join a community an ARTS in Farmington visioning discussion at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 12, at Meadowview Elementary, 6100 195th Street W., Farmington.
Farmington Community Education is hosting a community discussion to bring together organizations and individuals interested in building a stronger arts presence to the Farmington area.
Local artists, art supporters, creative individuals and the public are invited to share ideas and help build a vibrant arts community.
Art can be defined as any category of painting, sculpture, photography, graphic and craft arts, music, dance, drama, literature and architecture.
The aim is for artists to work together with community organizations and create art awareness, art contests, demonstrations and art exhibits that allow artists to show and sell about their passion.
Mandy Clementz, coordinator with the Adult Enrichment and Community Program, will work to foster a community through the arts.
"Participants should bring their ideas, creative energy and a friend. All ages and mediums are encouraged,” said Clementz.
