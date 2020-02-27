The 15th annual Dakota County Elks All-You-Can-Eat Walleye Fry will be Fridays Feb. 28 to March 27 at a new location – St. John Neuman Catholic Church, 4030 Pilot Knob Road, in Eagan.
The Walleye Fry, sponsored by the Dakota County Elks Lodge, St. John Neumann Church and the Knights of Columbus, will be held 5-7:30 p.m. Feb. 28 and March 6, 13, 20 and 27.
Also on the menu are baked or mashed potatoes, cole slaw, roll, milk and coffee
Dessert will be provided by Venture Crew 1776, which will have an onsite bake sale.
The all-you-can-eat dinner will cost $16 for those 12 and older and $6 for those 11 and under.
A single serving kids meal for those 8 and under will include macaroni and cheese, animal crackers and milk for $3.
