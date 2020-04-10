Having grown up on the rural wind swept western Minnesota prairie it is not in me to sit in the house just reading and watching TV. I need to get out and about. As long as the weather cooperates, my dog gives me those opportunities to escape confinement. While on these outings I have observed many COVID-19 driven changes in our community. Changes that I hope are temporary.
I walk my dog on the Lebanon Hills handicap accessible trail that winds around McDonough Lake. The other trails are still too muddy. The path is a combination of concrete, asphalt and a long wooden bridge. The 12-foot-wide bridge along the east edge of the lake was built to avoid the steep grade of the old shore trail through the woods.
I park by the visitor center. Pooch and I start our walk by looping around to the overflow parking lot where I see eight young girls sitting on the roofs of their cars singing. It is not a ritual to rid the world of COVID-19, but a group of bored spring break girls trying to fill their idle time by singing while maintaining the recommended 6-foot separation.
As I met other walkers going the opposite way on the trail, I wondered if there was 6 feet of separation as we passed. Later I measured the trail width, it’s 8 feet. I thought, maybe I should suggest to the park folks to have everyone walk around the lake clockwise. As this idea was stirring in my head, I approached a lady from behind with a walker. Then a runner came from behind passing me and the old lady. When I realized that all hikers have a different a pace, I pulled the silver handle on that idea and sent it to the bad idea septic tank. The next day I discovered someone must’ve fished my idea from the bad idea septic tank and modified from clockwise to counter clockwise. The trail had signs making the trail one way counter clockwise, but some folks are either illiterate or do not understand the arrows because they are still going around clockwise.
When there is a threesome deep in conversation walking together, it is easy to determine of three which two are cohabitants. They are the two walking close to each other while the third person is maintaining separation. I would assume most of the close walkers are married to each other, but I did see two guys, roughly 50 years old, stroll by with their shoulders almost touching. Probably bachelor brothers who live together.
Walking my neighborhood route I see much chalk art on sidewalks and driveways created by the young ones. The messages are all positive like, “stay healthy,” “stay strong,” “love your family” “love your dog,” “help your neighbor,” etc. To enhance their messages there are multicolor drawings of hearts, flowers, smiling faces and more. Much of the art washed away with the recent rain, but it will give the artists another opportunity to draw new and improved versions. Walking into a neighborhood park there is a sign, “Park Currently Closed.” If I had come in from the other side, the park would’ve been open because there is no sign on that side.
I was given an order to deliver muffins to my daughter and her husband who have quarantined themselves because they are expecting a baby in few weeks. On my way home, at about 3 p.m. on a weekday, I decided to do an MSP Airport reconnaissance run. I drive through the passenger pickup/drop off lane of Terminal 2. Only three cars are waiting. I then drive down Post Road to Terminal 1. Along Post there are a number of cars in the airplane watchers lot, but no airplanes taking off or landing. There are many planes parked nowhere near a jet ramp. The parking for waiting taxis is empty. At the arrival/departure pickup for Terminal 1 there are four cars on the lower level and four on the upper level.
My nephew drives airplanes for Delta Airlines. He drove a Boeing 737 from Las Vegas to New York JFK. The plane’s capacity is 180 passengers, but they had only five onboard. Back at home I notice the air traffic pattern may have changed. We usually don’t get planes over or near our house even though we live in Eagan just across the creek from the airport. The aircraft are already high and turning southwest before they get over our house. Could it be they are carrying lighter loads, allowing the planes to climb higher faster?
My wife asked me to pick up some special hand lotion from Cole’s Salon. Apparently Cole’s is the only place that has this special stuff. She called in the order to the only Cole’s open, located in Burnsville, at County 42 and Nicollet. I drive over, get out of the car and just as I reach for the door handle to walk in, a young lady comes bursting out and she tells me to wait outside. She asks my name and a minute she is back with a bag. It would sure be nice if I could pick my gallon of chocolate chip ice cream this way. Heading home I decide to take some alternate routes. I drive through the parking lot of my clinic. There are only six cars. Seven weeks ago when I was there for my annual physical the lot was full.
On Saturday morning before the rain started I decide to take short diversion on the way home from my dog walk at the park. I drive by the entrance to Valleywood Golf Course. The gate is closed, but there are two cars parked facing the gate. I assume employees would have the capability to open the gate. Were these a couple of Saturday morning golfers sneaking in for a free round? There are no flags on the greens so they’d have to just guess where the hole is. It’d be nice if the governor allowed courses to be open. The golfers could maintain the recommended separation and the course could get one of those cellphone credit card machines to let golfers pay in the parking lot for their round.
I cannot figure what defines an essential business. Grocery and pet supply stores I can understand as essential because we all need to eat. But why are the big box stores open just because they have a few aisles of groceries? Do they rope off the aisles with nonessentials? Why is Goodwill closed and the office supply stores open? But I’m sure thankful for unlimited long distance.
How long will this last? What will the next month be like? What will the new normal be like after it is over? How long will it take for economy to recover? How many of the small business that were forced to temporarily close will never reopen? How bad will it get? If the food chain is disrupted, will gangs start hijacking food delivery vehicles? My mind is full of questions like these. Maybe this little offhanded story written by one of the slow ones in the bunch, will be found years from now and trigger someone to answer these questions and others in depth from a historical perspective.
Ghislain Devlaminck is an Eagan resident who is a member of the Rosemount Writers Group. Columns reflect the opinion of the author.
