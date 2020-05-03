To the editor:

Many of our neighborhoods have no sidewalks, yet people want to walk their dogs and children outside. Far too many, including those with headphones walk with the traffic.

It would be much safer if people walked against the traffic. Benefits include the walkers seeing the cars approaching; children and pets would be moved out of the way of the oncoming traffic; and those with headsets would see the cars.

Janet Beihoffer

Lakeville

