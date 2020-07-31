To the editor:
For every voter in Minnesota, there is an important date coming up: the primary election Aug. 11. Those who don’t know how to vote, have never voted before, or are nervous about voting in a COVID-19 world, this information is for you! In Minnesota, one does not need to vote at a polling place on Election Day. Voters can actually cast their ballots from the comfort of their own homes! Here are some tips on how to vote from home:
1. Confirm you are registered to vote and that your information is up to date. Register or update a registration at mnvotes.org.
2. Request an absentee ballot at mnvotes.org. Instead of clicking on register to vote, click on “Other Ways to Vote,” and then “request an absentee ballot online.” Fill out the request and you will be sent a ballot. Request your absentee ballot as soon as possible! You can request an absentee ballot for the Nov. 3 general election at the same time.
3. Vote! For an absentee ballot, there are a few different steps to take. Follow the instructions that come with the ballot carefully. If you have questions about candidate choices, visit Vote411.org. Note: for the Aug. 11 primary, pre-registered voters are not required to have a witness signature. If you didn’t pre-register, you will need a witness to verify your proof that you live in the district you’re voting in.
4. Return the ballot by mail, in which case it must be postmarked by Election Day. Get it in the mail as soon as possible! Or you can have an agent return your ballot by hand; they must deliver your ballot to the local election office by 3 p.m. Election Day.
The League of Women Voters wants every voter to stay safe and stay engaged. For more facts and details about voting from home (and helping others do so), visit www.lwvmn.org/vote-from-home.
Lynn Lewis
Eagan
Tina Syrstad
Burnsville
Co-Chairs, Voter Service, League of Women Voters Dakota County
