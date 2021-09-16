District 196 will be holding a general election Tuesday, Nov. 2, to elect three of the seven at-large positions on its School Board. Voters can cast their ballot on Election Day at their designated school district polling place, by absentee ballot beginning Sept. 17, or through early in-person voting during the week before Election Day.
Sixteen residents are running: Kyle Anderson of Rosemount, Craig Angrimson of Apple Valley, Loren Jay Balazs of Apple Valley, Kim Bauer of Apple Valley, Art Coulson of Apple Valley, Rebecca Gierok of Apple Valley, Kayla Hauser of Rosemount, Curtis Henry of Rosemount, Derek J. Kottke of Eagan, Teresa A. Maki of Rosemount, Sakawdin Mohamed of Eagan, Jacob Mark Rylander of Rosemount, John Schaefer of Rosemount, Jessica Turner of Eagan, Bianca Virnig of Eagan, and Kaia Zeigler of Inver Grove Heights. The terms of Angrimson, Coulson and Mike Roseen expire Jan. 3, 2022. The new terms for all three at-large positions run from January 2022 to January 2026.
Absentee voting
Absentee voting begins Sept. 17. Voters do not need a reason to vote by absentee ballot. Absentee ballots can be completed by mail or in person at the District Office in Rosemount, 3455 153rd St. W., or at one of the Dakota County government centers located in Apple Valley, Hastings and West St. Paul.
To absentee vote by mail, voters may download an application from the district website at District196.org and mail the completed application as directed in the application materials. Once an application is received and processed, an absentee ballot will be mailed to the voter along with instructions for completing and returning their ballot in the postage-paid envelope that is provided with the ballot. If the person applying for an absentee ballot is not registered to vote, a voter registration application will be mailed with the absentee ballot and the completed voter registration application should be returned along with the ballot. Voter registration can also be completed online at www.mnvotes.org.
Early in-person voting
Early in-person voting will be offered Tuesday, Oct. 26 through Monday, Nov. 1, each business day during regular office hours at the District Office in Rosemount (7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., with extended hours of 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 1), as well as at the Dakota County Administration Center in Hastings, 1590 Highway 55 (8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., with extended hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 1).
Election Day voting
Voters can also cast their ballot on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 2. There are 14 combined school district precincts in District 196. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day. For information about where you vote, go to www.mnvotes.org or call the Superintendent’s Office at 651-423-7725.
