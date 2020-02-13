To the editor:
Dennis Carstens was right on in his letter to the editor (Jan. 24) regarding the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump. The Democrats have been in a snit ever since Trump became president. The Democrats not only had Hillary Clinton elected president, but sworn in sitting on the throne with a gold crown on her head, robed in a red velvet cape trimmed in sable, a sceptre in her right hand and an orb in her left hand.
It is a known fact that no matter who gets elected, not all are going to be happy. Sometimes, the lesser of two evils has to be chosen.
The Democrats may have won the battle, but they have lost the war. They didn’t have “Plan B” ready to implement. So everyone get out and vote.
Phyllis Peter
Apple Valley
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.