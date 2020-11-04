Sen. Greg Clausen said he was still confident early Wednesday morning, Nov. 4, he would come out the winner in the Senate District 57 race though the results at the time indicated otherwise.
He made that assumption based on data he keeps of election numbers and comparing the 2020 numbers with previous years, he said.
“I could see those numbers were not correct. I figured they must not have the absentee ballots. I got that word out to friends and supporters so they were aware of that,” he said.
Around 1 a.m. the unofficial results indicated that Clausen’s Republican opponent Jose W. Jimenez had a narrow lead with 18,870 votes to 17,778 for Clausen.
By 7:30 a.m. the results told a different story.
Clausen now had 30,432 votes (56.33 percent) while Jimenez received 23,581 (43.58 percent). Senate District 57 includes Apple Valley, Rosemount, Coates and a portion of eastern Lakeville.
“I felt confident we were going to win based on what I saw from the Rosemount results (that) got corrected. I knew it was just Apple Valley. I was surprised at the number of people that voted,” he said.
Clausen said his campaign did not push absentee voting in its messaging because it anticipated more people would vote with that method in response to COVID-19. He and supporters connected with voters through social media, mailing 15,000 postcards that supporters had written about Clausen, four mailings sent out to 19,000 homes in the district, phone banking, and text messaging late in the campaign. They also dropped off literature at people’s homes the last three weeks of the campaign.
“This was such a different campaign. Normally I’m out door-knocking five to six days a week. We made the decision early we had to look at other strategies,” he said.
Clausen said he believes the state’s budget deficit will be the biggest issue facing lawmakers in the 2021 session. He said he also is eager to try getting hearings for bills left over from the last session for issues including consolidating the driving while impaired database, strengthening training for school resource officers, and a telehealth bill.
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@apgecm.com.
