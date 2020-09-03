To the editor:
My husband, now deceased, was a policeman in the 1960s and later became a university professor, teaching criminal justice courses. He loved guns and owned a .357 magnum. I shot it twice, and remember the power of its kick.
During his tenure as a policeman, he never shot anyone. I recall that none of his fellow police officers did either. We lived in a town with a large minority population. There was no racial profiling. Few people owned guns. No one had semi-automatic or automatic guns. Policemen did not constantly worry if someone they were stopping had a gun and was going to kill them.
It was the ’60s. It was not a peaceful time in our nation. John Kennedy was assassinated, Martin Luther King was assassinated. Robert Kennedy was assassinated. Our nation was burning from racial discontent and rioting. We saw burning buildings every night the evening news. But no one died from an automatic weapon unless it was in Vietnam.
Police were not militarized like they are today. It was a different time. Today is a totally different story. The U.S. has more guns than people. There is basically little restraint on who can own a gun and we are by far the most violent nation in the world.
I have no idea how we can really get out of this mess, but regulating the types of guns available and who cannot own them is a start. As we all know, the majority of citizens want a ban on automatic assault weapons and universal background checks. Why hasn’t this happened? Good question. But now is the time to vote for people running for local, state and national office who state that they are dedicated to changing current gun laws.
Joanne Slanger
Lakeville
