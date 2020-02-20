To the editor:
I am responding to Thomas Grendzinski’s letter (Feb. 14) supporting our current president. His opinion was that “Trump is hard guy to love,” but should be supported for his policies on jobs, immigration and courts. We need a leader that represents our values. We need a truthful leader. We need a leader that respects the law – withholding aid to Ukraine was against the law. We need a leader that respects everyone; not a person who calls people names like an immature fifth-grade bully.
We need a leader that works with and supports our allies – we need their support to protect us from terrorists, Russian aggression and North Korea instability. Our insecure, immature and impeached president does not deserve a vote. Vote Democrat this fall to regain our respect in the world and repair the divide in our country. Let’s make America united again.
Kathleen Clausen
Apple Valley
