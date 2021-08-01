Lake-loving volunteers are needed across the state and in Dakota County on Saturday, Aug. 21, to participate in a search for starry stonewort — an aggressive, aquatic invasive algae that can spread easily and grows into dense mats at and below the lake’s surface.
Starry Trek is an annual event where members of the public gather at training sites, including this year at Lebanon Hills Visitor Center in Eagan, to learn how to identify starry stonewort and other aquatic invasive species. The newly trained citizen scientists then branch out to local water accesses to search for signs of the invasive species. In 2020, 212 volunteers scoured 292 public water accesses on 238 waterbodies across the state — finding one new infestation of starry stonewort.
Starry stonewort was first found in Minnesota at Lake Koronis in 2015 and has since spread to 16 Minnesota lakes. Early detection of this species is critical for control.
The 2017 discovery of starry stonewort in Grand Lake led to the lake association and Minnesota Department of Natural Resources rapidly mobilizing to hand-pull the infestation. This early intervention has widely been considered a success, with starry stonewort continuing to be limited to the small area near the public access where it was initially discovered.
“This event is a terrific way for people to get outdoors, get educated about aquatic invasive species, and help protect their area lakes,” said Megan Weber, extension educator with the University of Minnesota and Minnesota Aquatic Invasive Species Research Center. “The information we gain at this event helps researchers and managers understand its current distribution and potentially take action if new infestations are found.”
No experience or equipment is necessary to participate in Starry Trek. Expert training on monitoring protocols and starry stonewort identification will be provided on-site. This event is free, but registration is required. Children under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.
“We’re delighted to be partnering with the Minnesota Aquatic Invasive Species Research Center for this event,” said Lindsey Albright, water resources specialist with Dakota County Soil and Water Conservation District. “Volunteers participating in Starry Trek 2018 were the first to find and identify a new population of zebra mussels in Lake Isabelle in Hastings. Though it was disappointing to find a new population of AIS, their discovery is a great example of why the Starry Trek event is so important. Protecting our lakes for future generations is really important to us all, and Starry Trek volunteers make sure we’re doing the best we can to prevent the introduction and spread of AIS.”
For a full list of the sites and other FAQs, please visit www.StarryTrek.org.
The Research Center works across the state to develop research-based solutions that can reduce the impacts of aquatic invasive. A portion of the funding for this program is provided by the Environment and Natural Resources Trust Fund.
Learn more at www.maisrc.umn.edu.
