Adopt a city park or pond in Farmington
Spring is around the corner and the city of Farmington would like to see individuals or groups volunteer to adopt a city park or pond.

Do you live near a city park or pond and already pick up trash on walks around your neighborhood? You could be acknowledged for your cleanup efforts.

The city is looking for groups to make a two-year commitment to assist city staff with cleanup to maintain a park or pond.

The following city parks need volunteer help: Dakota Estates, Depot Arts, Evergreen Knoll, Fair Hills, Jim Bell, Middle Creek, North Creek Park, Pine Knoll, Tamarack and Westview parks.

Contact Ryan at 651-280-6854 or at rhayes@farmingtonMN.gov.

