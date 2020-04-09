To the editor:
As coronavirus continues to change the way we work and live, it is more important than ever to seek out those in need and provide support. Volunteering is a great way to be of service to those who need it, and there is a resource in our community to help you connect with the places that need you most – JustServe.Org.
JustServe is a free website sponsored by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to help local agencies post their volunteer needs. People in Dakota County (and actually the whole world) can log in and find many volunteering opportunities all in one space.
Some of the local places that you can volunteer with from home include being a virtual community development team member with Tree House at Cross of Christ Church, donating blankets to the Linus Project, and doing online emotional support.
There are also several local organizations looking for COVID-19 food pantry drivers, volunteers and delivering meals to the elderly. You can even make sandwiches from home and donate them to Crossroads Church to be given to the homeless locally.
Jennifer Thayer, who is a local JustServe specialist said: “So much of the volunteer force is retired and more at risk and aren’t volunteering right now so there is a real need. We still have plenty of volunteer opportunities for those wanting to help in person, who aren’t at risk, and they are so needed. These organizations are complying with CDC guidelines and it is safe to volunteer with them. I just keep hearing this from organizations: we just need more volunteers.”
JustServe has a #YouCanDoSomething and #ShareHappiness campaign going right now. Go to www.JustServe.org to see how you can help in our community.
Kimberly Milne
Lakeville
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.