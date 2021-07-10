There is still time for individuals, businesses to get involved
Rosemount Leprechaun Days may have missed a beat in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but because of the volunteer efforts of many and the contributions of community partners, the summer celebration is expected to pick up the song where it left off.
With close to 60 events spread out over 10 days, Leprechaun Days 2021 will appear much as it has in the many years before 2020.
“We are very pleased that so many of the local businesses and groups that donated and organized events in previous years are involved again this year, along with some new ones,” said Maureen Geraghty Bouchard, interim committee president. “It makes us feel really good to see that kind of enthusiasm after a tough year. We really could not do this without them.”
She also praised the volunteer efforts of the committee members who have kept the planning ball rolling through the lost year of 2020.
“There is a lot of work that goes on behind the scenes to make all of this happen,” Bouchard said. “What makes all of the work worth it is to see the people enjoying themselves at the parade, the fireworks, the Midsummer Faire and all of the other events.”
The major features organized by the Leprechaun Days Committee – the fireworks, Midsummer Faire and Family Fun Night in Central Park along with the Grand Day Parade – are back this year.
Parade organizers are striving to have close to the typical number of units, as school groups, service organizations and local businesses are slated to appear. There is still time to register for the parade. It’s free to participate for nonprofit groups, which has been true of the festival for most of its history.
When the floats roll down 145th Street, it will use the same route that was used from 2017-19. The route goes only on 145th Street from Shannon Parkway to Cameo Avenue.
While the parade typically draws the largest crowd during Leprechaun Days, the Saturday night Midsummer Faire with its food, music and fireworks is a close second.
This year, the Mojo Monks will be Saturday night’s band on the Central Park Amphitheater stage. The group plays classic rock, top 40 and modern country hits. More about the band is at mojomonks.com.
The Celts Beer Garden will be in Central Park up the hill from the amphitheater, while food and business booths will be located throughout the park.
Though Central Park won’t play host to big carnival rides this year, the committee is facilitating the Lil’ Leprechaun Korner, a space where games with prizes will be supported by local businesses and organizations. There will be games like Plinko, ring toss or pluck-a-duck.
There is still time to obtain a $150 sponsorship for the Lil’ Leprechaun Korner. Sponsors will be recognized on the Leprechaun Days website, in social media and with signs on the day of the event.
For the Midsummer Faire, musical acts that will play on Thursday, July 22, and Friday, July 23, nights include The Dweebs and the Fabulous Armadillos. The Dweebs play pop and rock hits that involve a lot of audience participation. The Fabulous Armadillos specialize in tribute concerts with the Leprechaun Days show to focus on the Eagles.
In addition to the Leprechaun Days Committee’s music nights in Central Park, there will be other free outdoor entertainment offered.
Rosemount Parks and Recreation’s Movie in the Park, “Trolls World Tour” (Rated PG), will be at dusk Saturday, July 17, in Central Park.
The Rosemount Community Band will play at 7 p.m., Monday, July 19, outdoors at The Well, Rosemount United Methodist Church, 14770 Canada Ave. W. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, blankets and picnic basket to the event.
“Wendy’s Wiggle, Jiggle and Jam!” will be playing at Central Park after the Rosemount Lions Kiddie Parade, which starts at 5 p.m.
The event is held in conjunction with Cub in the Park with Friends when free hot dogs, chips, cookies and water will be served.
As for new events, there is the Summer Series Skateboard Contest from 4-8 p.m. Friday, July 16, at the new Rosemount Skate Park.
The event, which is sponsored by First State Bank of Rosemount, is free for participants and will have multiple divisions for riders of all experience levels.
Prizes will be awarded through third place in each division.
For more information, call 763-797-5283.
Another new event this year is the 145th Street Block Party from 5-7 p.m., Tuesday, July 20, at the Southside 145th Street businesses. The event will feature food trucks, a photo booth, hair styles, dunk a local celebrity, family friendly games, balloon artist and much more.
Participating businesses include Emerald Roots Hair Salon, HeatherAnn Photography, Sentinel Assurance Group. Rosemount Floral, Twin City Homes & Lucky Nutrition.
The event is a fundraiser for Mom’s & Neighbors nonprofit.
More information is at MnKindness.org.
Participation encouraged
For those who would like to get in on the action, there are several contests and athletic competitions.
They include bean bag, skateboard and weightlifting contests; the Run for the Gold; the Leprechaun’s Lost Medallion Hunt; exercise classes; bingo; along with golf and street hockey tournaments.
For the younger set, they can participate in Rosemount Parks and Recreation activities such as the Blarney Stone Hunt, Wet ‘n’ Wild Day, Shamrock Sprint and the Fishing Derby. Other youth events include the kiddie parade, sidewalk chalk event and Big Wheel and scooter races. More information about all of these events is in this special edition’s schedule.
Another new event this year is the Hoops4Hope 3-on-3 basketball tournament. It will run, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Saturday, July 24, at Hope Fieldhouse, 4824 145th St. W. The event is free for youth teams to participate in, while the men’s and women’s divisions charge $50 per player or $200 per team. There will be food and games at the event. More information is at hopefieldhouse.org/hoops4hope.
For those looking for a meal during the festival, food booths will be set up in Central Park during the three days of the Midsummer Faire.
People can also grab a bite to eat during the Waffle and Sausage Breakfast, 7-11 a.m., Saturday, July 17, at Rosemount Fire Station No. 1, 14700 Shannon Parkway, or the Rosemount American Legion’s Steak Under the Stars starting at 5 p.m. Friday, July 23, or the BBQ Chicken & Corn Feed starting at 12 noon Saturday, July 24.
Bouchard said committee members are looking forward to seeing people get together with family and friends, as events like this create memories that last a lifetime.
“These gatherings will have a extra meaning this year, considering people didn’t have the opportunity to do so last year,” she said. “We hope everyone turns out this year to make up for those lost good times.”
More information about all of the events is at Rosemount.Events.com.
