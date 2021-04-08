Volofit opened its fitness studio doors in Apple Valley, Monday, April 5, with enhanced safety precautions in place to ensure optimal health for all members.
A surging national brand, Volofit is rapidly building its presence in the U.S. market with 30-plus new franchise agreements signed in 2021.
The Volofit Apple Valley has an experienced management team led by franchise owners, Eric and Laura Black. Dedicated fitness enthusiasts, the Blacks started their entrepreneurial journey in 2019 when they signed the contract to their own Volofit studio. Joining the Blacks is HIIT expert head coach Julia Crosby, who comes from an exercise science background with Level 1 certifications in nutrition and CrossFit.
“It’s been a challenging year for the Apple Valley community and I am thrilled to finally open our studio doors and make Volofit a reality for our neighbors,” Eric Black said. “This new fitness concept is important to our community, it’s something they have been looking for when it comes to a fitness regime that truly challenges their minds and bodies. With our boosted safety protocols, we’re proactively taking steps to help protect our staff and members, and we’re excited to welcome them back into the studio.”
The Volofit concept offers innovative, never-repeating HIIT group fitness classes centered around four main pillars - endurance, strength, power and agility. The philosophy is rooted in the interval training methodology, with a focus on reaping cardiovascular benefits without losing power, speed and strength.
In compliance with CDC and local/state health departments, the location requires face coverings, social distancing, facility disinfecting, and offers modified exercise programming. To further ensure the wellbeing of Volofit’s members and staff, the studio is equipped with a high-capacity filtration system.
Volofit Apple Valley can be found at 14750 Cedar Ave. For more information on memberships contact the studio at 952-388-1170 or applevalley@volo-fit.com.
