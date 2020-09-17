To the editor:
There are still many who are against the two roundabouts proposed for the Diffley Road project in Eagan. However, it appears no one is listening, not even the mayor.
Those with concerns about the roundabouts proposed on Diffley Road at Daniel Drive and Braddock Trail should let the Eagan City Council know by emails, letters, phone calls or attending meetings. Otherwise, it appears Dakota County, District 196 and the City Council will be steamrolling this extensive and expensive plan through causing more confusion in the school areas and not giving pedestrians/bikers any safer crossings.
I strongly oppose the roundabout plan. They will be confusing for pedestrians, bicyclists and a hazard to handicapped constituents. My real concern is that none of the proposed plans would have prevented the fatal accident last fall. My frustration is that for all the data and figures, this was from a limited group. The statistics showed their opinions changed somewhat after they saw how it would work but not substantially. And yet it was enough for the City Council to not only give its blessing but commend the plans.
The money would be better spent installing appropriate lighting to improve safety. If a roundabout must be installed because it is the “thing to do,” put it at Diffley and Daniel and leave the traffic light at Braddock Trail. Triggering a lit up walk area for pedestrians and bikers would have prevented the accident from happening then and in the future. The road diets to slow traffic down will make a difference but the roundabouts are not user-friendly and should be discouraged.
What we have seen has not changed from the beginning regardless of the comments. Nothing has been addressed about lighting, crosswalk or H.A.W.K. systems. We hear it will be addressed in the “next” phase. It should be addressed now. It is the most important and only detail that will keep children safe or that would have made a difference for Patric Vitek. We are asking the City Council to improve what they can with what we have. Get all the details before this unnecessarily expensive, major construction is undertaken.
Susan Flynn
Eagan
