Hemisphere Restaurants recently purchased the now-closed Vivo Kitchen in Apple Valley and plans to bring a new restaurant to the site, the Apple Valley Chamber of Commerce reported June 19.
The chamber said in its email newsletter Hemisphere Restaurants plans to open a new Tavern Grill + Bar in August. The company has Tavern Grill locations in Arden Hills, Blaine, Woodbury, Edina and Fargo, North Dakota.
According to its website, Tavern Grill’s menu includes “an impressive selection of appetizers, salads, pasta, sandwiches, flatbread pizzas, seafood, steak and of course, dessert. We also feature our very own concept of build-your-own burgers, salads, and pizzas – with thousands of combinations.”
Hemisphere Restaurants operates two other Minneapolis restaurants, Sphere and Atlas Grill. It is part of Hemisphere Companies, a private investment group based in Minneapolis that has invested in multiple companies in the restaurant, casino management, swimming instruction, bilingual child care and other retail sectors, according to its website.
The company could not be reached for comment about coming to Apple Valley.
Vivo Kitchen closed its doors permanently in May after restaurant management said they did not see a viable path moving forward to operate the business because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Vivo had been operating in Apple Valley since 2014 at 15435 Founders Lane, the space that once housed the restaurant Enjoy!, which was owned by Dan and Kay Shimek.
– Patty Dexter
