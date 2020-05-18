Vivo Kitchen in Apple Valley will close its doors permanently Sunday, May 24, the restaurant’s management announced May 16 on Facebook.
Restaurants were ordered to close to dine-in customers in mid-March as part of an executive order that also closed places of public accommodation and amusement, including theaters, museums, fitness centers and community clubs, due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
In response, Vivo offered curbside service and even partnered with a local church to donate meals to seniors in need during the pandemic.
“This has been an emotional and difficult decision to arrive at. The future of hospitality is so uncertain. We have given our absolute best to innovate and adapt to the ever-changing pandemic world we live in. We have recalibrated our menu with a small and committed team and done all we can to keep our business moving forward with the hopes of re-opening,” Vivo Executive Director Jeff Mould said in a statement posted to the restaurant’s Facebook page. “The reality is that the business margins of a 400-seat capacity restaurant are not maintainable currently or under limited capacity seating. With all the uncertainty, we do not see a viable path forward.”
Mould said they are saddened by the new reality but at the same time “tremendously grateful” for being part of Apple Valley and for the relationships formed with customers and employees. He thanked the city of Apple Valley for allowing the business to participate in community events and support local initiatives.
The city recognized Vivo Kitchen as a business leader with a proclamation at a September 2019 City Council meeting, as part of Apple Valley’s 50th anniversary celebration.
Vivo Kitchen has been operating in Apple Valley since 2014 at 15435 Founders Lane, the space that once housed the restaurant Enjoy!, which was owned by Dan and Kay Shimek.
The restaurant also thanked the community for the outpouring of support during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We have loved serving our team and guests since 2014. Thank you for sharing your life moments with us at Vivo. We set the table for possibility every day,” Mould said. “Our goal at Vivo was to provide genuine hospitality and be transformative in the way we cared for our team, guests, vendors, and community. We hope in the balance of time, that is the Vivo legacy. We wish all of you continued health, strength, and courage as you navigate through and past this pandemic.”
Curbside service is available Tuesday, May 19 through Saturday, May 23 and the restaurant will continue to accept active Vivo gift cards through that time. Any events on the events calendar will be refunded with the full deposit back. More information about the curbside service can be found at https://vivomn.com.
– Patty Dexter
