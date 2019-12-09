The community tree was lit for all to see during the Dazzle Day celebration Saturday night at Dakota City Heritage Village in Farmington.
Crowds gathered as part of the Christmas at the Village event that continues this weekend at Dakota City Heritage Village on the Dakota County Fairgrounds.
