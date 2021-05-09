The Dakota County Historical Society will host a virtual presentation on Friday, May 14, 2021 at 6 p.m. The presentation “Pelagie Faribault’s Island: Marriage, Land, and Resistance in Early Nineteenth Century Mni Sota Makoce” will be presented by historian, Catherine Denial.
Registration is required to receive a link to the presentation invite and passcode. While the event is offered free of charge, donations are encouraged to offset the financial hardships COVID-19 is having on historic sites while they remain closed due to COVID-19.
The Mendota After Hours presentation is sponsored by the Friends of the Sibley Historic Site, a nonprofit organization that provides financial and volunteer support for the interpretation, development and preservation of the Sibley Historic Site.
Historian Catherine Denial will present on how during treaty negotiations with the U.S. Government, the Dakota granted Pelagie Faribault ownership of Wita Tanka in 1820. The story of Pelagie, her family, and what happened to Wita Tanka helps tell the history of Dakota resistance to U.S. expansion in Mni Sota Makoce, and the ways that private acts like Pelagie’s marriage, had enormous public consequence for all involved.
Catherine Denial is the Bright Distinguished Professor of American History, chair of the History department, and director of the Bright Institute at Knox College, in Galesburg, Illinois. Her first book, “Making Marriage: Husbands, Wives and the American State in Dakota and Ojibwe Country,” was first published by the Minnesota Historical Society press in 2013.
Founded in 1939, The Dakota County Historical Society, preserves, interprets and promotes the history of Dakota County. DCHS operates three historic sites – Lawshe Memorial Museum at 130 Third Ave. N. in South St. Paul; the LeDuc Historic Estate at 1629 Vermillion St. in Hastings; and the Sibley Historic Site at 1357 Sibley Memorial Highway in Mendota – as well as a research library and research website. DCHS memberships range from $25 to $60 for individuals and households. Corporate memberships also are available, starting at $100. Call 651-552-7548 or visit www.dakotahistory.org for more information.
