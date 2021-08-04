The Dakota County Historical Society will host a virtual presentation “Faribault & Sibley at Mackinac” on Friday, Aug. 13, at 6 p.m. by Craig Wilson, chief curator for Mackinac State Historic Parks.
Wilson will present how for nearly 200 years, Mackinac Island was the center of the Great Lakes fur trade. This presentation will discuss Mackinac’s role in the trade, its rise to prominence and fall from importance, and the experiences of people like Jean-Baptiste Faribault and Henry Sibley as they moved on to other exploits.
Wilson is the chief curator for Mackinac State Historic Parks, a family of living history sites in northern Michigan. He supervises museum operations throughout the park system.
The Mendota After Hours presentation is sponsored by the Friends of the Sibley Historic Site, a nonprofit organization that provides financial and volunteer support for the interpretation, development and preservation of the Sibley Historic Site. Registration is required to receive a link to the presentation invite and passcode. While the event is offered free of charge, donations are encouraged to offset the financial hardships COVID-19 is having on historic sites while they remain closed due to COVID-19.
Founded in 1939, DCHS preserves, interprets and promotes the history of Dakota County. DCHS operates three historic sites – Lawshe Memorial Museum at 130 Third Ave. N. in South St. Paul; the LeDuc Historic Estate at 1629 Vermillion St. in Hastings; and the Sibley Historic Site – as well as a research library and research website. DCHS memberships range from $25 to $60 for individuals and households. Corporate memberships also are available, starting at $100. Call 651-552-7548 or visit www.dakotahistory.org for more information.
