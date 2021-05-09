The Dakota County Historical Society will host a virtual book club discussion on the book “Votes for Women!: American Suffragists and the Battle for the Ballot” by author Winifred Conkling. This virtual presentation will take place Thursday, May 20, at 7 p.m. Admission to the event is free.
While registration for this event is free, donations are encouraged to offset the cost of hosting virtual events during the COVID-19 pandemic. Registration is required to receive the Zoom link. No account is required to view the presentation once you receive the link. Contact the Lawshe Museum at 651-552-7548, or visit www.dakotahistory.org/events to reserve a spot.
For nearly 150 years, American women did not have the right to vote. On Aug. 18, 1920, they won that right, when the 19th Amendment to the Constitution was ratified at last. To achieve that victory, some of the fiercest, most passionate women in history marched, protested, and sometimes even broke the law – for more than eight decades.
Founded in 1939, The Dakota County Historical Society, preserves, interprets and promotes the history of Dakota County. DCHS operates three historic sites – Lawshe Memorial Museum at 130 Third Ave. N. in South St. Paul; the LeDuc Historic Estate at 1629 Vermillion St. in Hastings; and the Sibley Historic Site at 1357 Sibley Memorial Highway in Mendota – as well as a research library and research website. DCHS memberships range from $25 to $60 for individuals and households. Corporate memberships also are available, starting at $100. Call 651-552-7548 or visit www.dakotahistory.org for more information.
